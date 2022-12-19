Qatar Airways Becomes the official Airline of The Kenya Airlift Program

Qatar Airways and The Kenya Airlift Program have officially commenced a partnership that sees the global airline become the official airline for the program bringing substantial benefits to students in the program. The partnership explicitly underscores the meteoric rise of the Kenya Airlift Program as a game-changer in the education space. The program has been at the forefront of promoting graduate studies in the US and subsequently finding amazing job opportunities in corporate America for those who complete their studies.

Announcing the good news on his social media handles, The Kenya Airlift Program co-founder, Bob Mwiti, had this to say,

“This partnership will enable students in the program to enjoy 10% discounts on their air tickets, earn travel points every time they use Qatar airways, and relish flexibilities in making travel adjustments without incurring any charges.”

Moreover, through the partnership, the airline will be sponsoring free air tickets to the US for top students in the Kenya Airlift Program wall of fame. The wall of fame is dedicated to recognizing those who post exemplary performances in their Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT). With a grin on his face, Bob further posited, ‘am so happy about this new fantastic partnership, which is a testament to the brand this award-winning program is turning out to be.” Undoubtedly, the sky isn’t the limit for this noble program that has over 100 students already in the US, and over 50 of them relocating to start their Spring intake in January 2023 at different universities across the US.

The global airline which was launched in 1997 has become the world’s fastest-growing airline and is now serving all six continents, connecting more than 140 destinations every day. The airline has a fleet of the latest-generation aircraft and unmatched levels of service. The airline has consistently reassured its clients of their commitment to ensuring the highest level of safety and hygiene and it has lived to that creed thanks to its quality services.

To learn more about The KENYA Airlift Program, you can check out the website www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

