Ruto Appoints Waititu Board Member of Nairobi Rivers Commission

President William Ruto has appointed Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao to be a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC).

The Nairobi Rivers Commission established by President William Ruto will be chaired by Dr. Pamela A. Olet, Dr. Mumo Musuva – Representative from Nairobi City County; and Ms. Grace Senewa Mesopirr — Representing the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Other members include Ms. Eva Muhia – Representing Riverine Communities; Ms. Elizabeth Wathuti – Representing Civil Society; Ms. Carlota Dal Lago – Representing the Private Sector; Prof. Eng. Elijah Biama – Representing Academia and Dr. Duncan Ojwang – Representing Academia.

In a Gazette Notice dated December 2, 2022, President Ruto said the Nairobi Rivers Commission has been tasked to “Reclaim the rivers of Nairobi as a spine to the city’s blue and green infrastructure for a better urban environment and quality of life.”

The commission will also examine previous reports and recommendations made to reclaim the Nairobi River and adopt lessons learnt in the new initiative.

“In particular reference to Nairobi River Basin Project (UNEP, 2000); Adopt-A-River Initiative (UNEP and Rotary Clubs, 2019–ongoing), Nairobi River Regeneration Initiative (UN-Habitat and GoK, 2020– ongoing); and Urban Rivers Regeneration Programme (NEMA, 2019 – 2024) and incorporate the lessons to the new initiative,” reads the Gazette Notice.

Other roles of the commission will include coordinating activities of various players mandated to engage in the rehabilitation, protection, restoration, beautification and sustainable development of the riverine basin within Nairobi City County, monitoring compliance with the laws and regulations governing the environment of the Basin and its catchment areas as well as developing codes of conduct and proposing modalities for enforcement in partnership with the relevant stakeholders.

The Commission members shall hold office for a term of three years renewable once based on performance.

According to the Gazette Notice, the Nairobi Rivers Commission shall be financed through funding appropriated for the Commission’s use by the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government as well as donations.

By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

