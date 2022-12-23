Ruto Makes More New Appointments to State Corporations

Ruto Makes More New Appointments to State Corporations

President William Ruto has made seven appointments to state corporations. In a gazette Notice, the President has appointed Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Walter Raria Koipaton to be the chairperson of Kenya Wildlife Service Board.

Also appointed is the former chief of defence forces Gen. (Rtd.) Julius Waweru Karangi who will now chair the National Council for Population and Development Board.

Karangi’s appointment takes effect from the 23rd of December 2022 up to the 20th of July 2024. He revoked the appointment of David Ngugi.

Anthony Muriuki Munyiri has been appointed to chair the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees. Karangi was the former chair of NSSF. He revoked his appointment for the position.

The president also appointed 2022 UDA hopeful for Nyamira Governor Walter Nyambati as the Geothermal Development Company board chair.

Faith Boinett was named the new Kenya Pipeline Company Limited board chair while Job Chichir was named Kenya Forest Service board chair. He evoked the appointment of Rita Achieng Okuthe to that position.

Former CS Michael Kamau has been appointed National Health Insurance Fund board chairperson. Kamau has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the 23rd of December 2022.

In a gazette notice, the Head of State revoked the appointment of Lewis Nguyai to the position.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto Makes More New Appointments to State Corporations