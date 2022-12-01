The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments

The Domain, Kisumu Dala: You asked and we listened, Username is now at the heart of the lakeside city! As a Tradition of Trust, we continue to present cozy, elegant, classic and exquisite projects across the country. After careful selection, we present The Domain, Kisumu Dala, a one of a kind, magnificent and majestic estate with a kingly taste to suit your dream home needs.

The project is located in Kibos along Mamboleo – Miwani road and shares great proximity to Kibos Sugar Company. The project nears Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) main campus, Makini Schools among others. Kibos police station is just nearby. The plots are divided into 50 x 100 which is equivalent to 1/8th of an acre and 100 x 100 equivalent to ¼ acre.

As an investor, you cannot go wrong when you invest in Kisumu, the third city in Kenya.

The project is ideal for:

A dream family home Holiday homes and Airbnbs

Location

The Domain, Kisumu Dala is located along the Mamboleo – Miwani road, just 10 minutes’ drive from Kisumu City and Airport

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

Perimeter Fence with Concrete Poles

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity in the neighbourhood

Borehole water

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)

Cash Investors:

1/8th of an acre – Ksh 399,000 (Ksh. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Offer: Ksh 390,000 for the first 50 cash investors

¼ of an acre – Ksh 770,000 (Ksh. 160,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special cash offer: Ksh 750,000 which applies to the first 50 cash investors only for the quarter acre plots

Commercial Quarter Acre plots are also available

An installment option for up to 6 months is also available as shown below;

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer

Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.

TO BOOK A PLOT

To book a plot Call/WhatsApp +254 71 44 99 11

https://usernameproperties.com/

The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments