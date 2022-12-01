The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments
The Domain, Kisumu Dala: You asked and we listened, Username is now at the heart of the lakeside city! As a Tradition of Trust, we continue to present cozy, elegant, classic and exquisite projects across the country. After careful selection, we present The Domain, Kisumu Dala, a one of a kind, magnificent and majestic estate with a kingly taste to suit your dream home needs.
The project is located in Kibos along Mamboleo – Miwani road and shares great proximity to Kibos Sugar Company. The project nears Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) main campus, Makini Schools among others. Kibos police station is just nearby. The plots are divided into 50 x 100 which is equivalent to 1/8th of an acre and 100 x 100 equivalent to ¼ acre.
As an investor, you cannot go wrong when you invest in Kisumu, the third city in Kenya.
The project is ideal for:
- A dream family home
- Holiday homes and Airbnbs
Location
The Domain, Kisumu Dala is located along the Mamboleo – Miwani road, just 10 minutes’ drive from Kisumu City and Airport
Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.
Value additions
- Perimeter Fence with Concrete Poles
- Murramed Roads.
- Elegant Estate Gate
- Electricity in the neighbourhood
- Borehole water
Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)
Cash Investors:
- 1/8th of an acre – Ksh 399,000 (Ksh. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)
Special Offer: Ksh 390,000 for the first 50 cash investors
- ¼ of an acre – Ksh 770,000 (Ksh. 160,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)
Special cash offer: Ksh 750,000 which applies to the first 50 cash investors only for the quarter acre plots
Commercial Quarter Acre plots are also available
An installment option for up to 6 months is also available as shown below;
The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.
Special Offer
Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.
TO BOOK A PLOT
