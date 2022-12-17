Transition/Death of Kevin Odero Of New Haven Connecticut.  

Kevin Odero 20, passed away on the night of Saturday 12/10/2022 at their home in New Haven Connecticut while been attended by medical responders. Kevin was born in Nairobi Kenya on 19th September 2002 and grew up in Umoja Estate.

He attended Msasa Junior Academy where he sat for his KCPE in 2016. He later joined Sawagongo High School in Siaya and later moved to USA in November 2020 where he joined New Haven Adult Education Center and graduated in June 2022.

He was scheduled to join Eli Whitney technical school in January where he was to train as a plumber. Kevin enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. He worked part time at Amazon as he waited to start school in January 2023.

Kevin will be greatly missed by his Dad Joe, his sister Virginia, his brother Amani, Eliza, grandma, cousins, aunties, uncles and many others. His body lay at Morse – Bayliss funeral home in Lowell MA from where it will be repatriated back to kenya for final resting.

There will be a wake on Friday 12/23/2022 at Morse – Bayliss Funeral Home at 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA 01851 from 4pm to 5pm and later a memorial service at PCEA Imani Church located at 117 Perry St, Lowell, MA 01852 from 5.30pm to 7pm the same day.

For financial support, you can channel it through Elizabeth cashapp +1 (240) 237-7166 $teckline , Venmo +1 (240) 237-7166 $teckline or Zelle +1 (240) 237-7166 Teckline Sewe

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

