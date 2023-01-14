Egyptian Burial: Teacher who nailed himself in coffin committed suicide

He had been missing since December 23 after supervising Form Four examinations at Muhoya Secondary School where he worked.

Based on how the coffin was sealed and the presence of a torch and a bottle of what they suspect is poison nearby, police suspect that Mr Gathogo could have committed suicide.

According to Tetu Sub-County Police Commander Philip Mwania, Gathogo seems to have accessed the coffin through a stool, lifted the coffin lid and covered himself inside before nailing the lid using a hammer that was found next to his body.

“We also found a torch inside that we believe he used to light up the coffin when nailing up the lid. He also sealed all the holes with tissue paper to ensure the smell did not leak out,” he added.

Unidentified chemical

Gathogo had laid a thick black polythene paper inside the boat-like coffin and had also poured some unidentified chemical.

“At his coffin, there was also a drug which we suspect is a poison he ingested,” said the Tetu police boss.

Gathogo was last seen on December 23 at his workplace following the completion of the KCSE examinations.

According to Muhoya Assistant Chief Martha Wanjiku, it was not the first time that the deceased had been reported missing.

“In 2020, the Principal of Muhoya Secondary School reported to me that he had been missing for two weeks,” she said.

After days of searching for him, Gathogo reported to the chief saying that he was not missing but had isolated himself as he suspected that he had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Many in the village remember him as a chain smoker with a soft-spoken personality.

Currently, the police are withholding scrolls with Egyptian calligraphy and the deceased’s laptop hoping to unravel a death that has left his village bewildered.

This, even as it emerged yesterday that the ‘Egyptian’ -like ‘death plan’ could have taken him as many as seven years to plan.

Those who accessed his room said they found a three-foot coffin placed in a boat-like structure made of concrete slabs covered with cardboard.

Boat ‘grave’

The boat, which imitates the ancient funerary boats used in ancient Egyptian burials, acted as his ‘grave’.

In ancient history, such boats were conceived as the main means by which the deities travelled to the underworld.

Near the ‘boat’ were flowers and paraphernalia including a black flag with an image of a beetle which, according to ancient Egyptian culture, is associated with the god of resurrection.

Also found in the room was a five-litre container full of suspected local brew ‘Muratina’ and a cow horn, creating the impression that he drank it before committing suicide.

At the front of the one-foot-high boat was a drawing of three pyramids, a wall and a fish-like creature.