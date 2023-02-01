From Bungoma to South Dakota through The Kenya Airlift Program

It is one thing to conceive a dream and another to achieve it. Many Kenyans dream of a better and fulfilling life in the US but have no idea on how to actualize it.

The KENYA Airlift Program is the definite path to the land of opportunities for bright students who have the will, ready to take a leap of faith and sacrifice wholeheartedly to see to it that they live their lifelong dream.

Chris Wamalwa from Bungoma settled at nothing less than finding his way to the US in pursuit of the abundant life transforming opportunities and is now in South Dakota State University pursuing master’s in operations management courtesy of the program.

He came to know of the life-changing opportunity through a Facebook post from DMK Kiogora, cofounder of the program whom they schooled together at the University of Nairobi and it is bound to change his life for good.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

From Bungoma to South Dakota through The Kenya Airlift Program

Like this: Like Loading...