IEBC: European Union Praise Wafula Chebukati for a Job Well Done

The European Union on Monday, January 16 lauded the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati for a commendable job in conducting the August 9, 2022, general election.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, during the launch of IEBC’s post-election evaluation report for the August 9, 2022 poll, the EU ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger lauded the chairman and commissioners for standing firm and setting the bar high.

“You are the first commission to have served a full 6-year term, congratulations.

She further hailed the IEBC for “upholding transparency and integrity” while overseeing the polls.

The ambassador further urged the IEBC to build on the achievements of the last election to give Kenyans an even better poll in 2027.

In her address, she equally stated that Kenyans deserved a 10 out of 10 for their stellar performance in the elections.

“I applaud Kenyans for being peaceful. They stood firm on the path to stronger democracy and rule of law, build towards better relations towards the 2027 general elections and the EU will stand firm to support,” she remarked.

The IEBC Chairman and the two commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye are set to leave office on January 17, 2023, six years after a seven-member team was sworn into office.

Vice chairperson Connie Nkatha Maina, and commissioners Roselyne Akombe, Paul Kurgat, and Margaret Mwachanya who were all sworn in with the other three quit after the 2017 General Election.

Equally after the 2022 polls, Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya quit avoiding facing the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal probing their conduct.

The exit of Chebukati, Molu and Guliye is likely to affect the boundary review process that should be concluded next year as Irene Masit is the only remaining commissioner on suspension and under probe.

By ANZUGIRA PEREZ

