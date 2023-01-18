Mang’u High School is set to receive a Boeing plane from the national carrier, Kenya Airways, in a move aimed at supporting the institution’s aviation curriculum.

In a joint statement between the institution and a commercial bank in the country dated Wednesday, January 18, the plane was yet to be transported to the institution.

The partners in the deal that is set to benefit students at Mang’u indicated that the plane will be transported to the school in the coming days with the expenses catered for by the bank.

Additionally, it was noted that the move would be beneficial to the country given that the government was aiming to train at least 800 pilots annually.

“Kenya Airways has donated an aircraft, Boeing 737-700 to the school, and the bank will facilitate its transfer from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Thika-based facility and support in kitting the aviation centre.

“The programme is expected to train a critical mass of future air traffic controllers, aircraft engineers, and pilots among others,” part of the joint statement between Mang’u and the local bank read.

On his part, the school’s Board of Management (BOM) chair Anthony Maina, thanked their partners for their kind gesture underlining the importance of the multi-million aircraft to the students.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the bank and other organisations.

“We believe that a strong aviation program is essential for preparing students for the future in this field,” he stated.

Mang’u is among the few high schools that offer aviation courses as part of their curriculum.

The school offers training in technical skills such as propulsion, meteorology, and thermodynamics.

The institution does the training of the students at the Wilson Airport and Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi County.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenya Airways Gift Mang’u High School A Boeing Plane

Like this: Like Loading...