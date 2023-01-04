The Sudden Passing Away of Ruth M Nyoike of Baltimore MD

It is with deep Sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden passing of Ms Ruth M. Nyoike of Baltimore MD on Friday December 30th 2022 after battle with illness.

Ruth is a long time resident of Baltimore, Maryland. Mother to Judy Nyoike, Grandmother to Sophia Mwangi. Sister to Ruthmary Nyoike & Bernice Gitau (Baltimore), Ann Nyoike (London).

She was auntie to Gladwell Muthoni, Eutychus Nyoike, Ben Gitau, Enna & Elizabeth Gitau of Baltimore, MD. Fidelis Wanja (Ohio).

Family and friends will be meeting for prayers, support and funeral arrangements on *Wednesday 1/4/23, Friday 1/6/23 from 8:00pm to

9:00pm* through zoom.

Life Source Churches is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Ruth Nyoike’s meeting

Time: Jan 4, 2023 08:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81825022771?pwd=QVp3ZWl0WmtuQ

XAvR2MxeGxaL0thdz09

Meeting ID: 818 2502 2771

Passcode: 697454

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,81825022771# US (Washington DC)

+16469313860,,81825022771# US

*VIEWING*

Viewing will be on 1/14/23 from 1:00-4:30 pm at

Vaughn Green

4905 York road

Baltimore MD. 21212

*Memorial service*

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00pm at Elimu 9600 Pulaski Park Dr. Suite 115 Middle River MD

21220.

Financial Support for her final Journey home to Kenya will be highly appreciated and can be sent to:

*Zelle*:Enna 410-487-3847

*cashApp:* $simoenna

More details to follow:

For more information, please contact

1. Enna 410-487-3847

2. Judy 667-802-9657

3. Gladwell 443-939-4894

4. Nyoike 443-929-5050

5. Wanja 614 804 4944

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

