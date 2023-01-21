Uhuru’s Cousin Kungu Mungai Gets Plum Job in Ruto’s Government

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kungu Mungai has landed a new job in President William Ruto’s government.

In a Gazette Notice Dated January 20, 2022, Cabinet Secretary for youths, sports and the arts Ababu Namwamba appointed Kungu Mungai as member and Chairperson of the Board of the Keya Cultural Centre Council.

Kungu will serve for a period of two years with effect from January 20th.

The appointment is seen as a reward to the Kikuyu elder who stood his ground and backed Ruto for the top seat at a time when his cousin Uhuru, then sitting president, had declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In the same gazette notice, President Ruto appointed Hannah Waitherero to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation for a period of three years

She will immediately take over from Carol Musyoka whose appointment has been revoked.

Irene Muthoni has likewise been named to be the Non- executive chairperson of the board of the Financial Inclusion Fund for a period of three years with effect from January 13, 2023.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Irene Muthoni has likewise been named to be the Non- executive chairperson of the board of the Financial Inclusion Fund for a period of three years with effect from 13 th January 2023,” reads the notice.

Ruto has also ordered that Patrick Gichuru serves as Chairperson of the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority for three years with immediate effect.

This comes as Joe Mutambi’s appointment to the position gets revoked.

Stephen Kiptoem has been named as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse Authority for three years.

He will assume the position immediately as Mable Imbuga’s appointment has been revoked.

On Friday, Ruto made six new parastatal appointments across various state-owned corporation.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Uhuru’s Cousin Kungu Mungai Gets Plum Job in Ruto’s Government

Like this: Like Loading...