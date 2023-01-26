Fridah Warau Kamuyu: The mystery surrounding the identity of the lady who drowned together with a businessman Titus Kiiru at Juja’s Titanic Dam in Kiambu on January 17 has been unravelled.

A family from Mathioya in Murang’a county on Thursday identified the body at City Mortuary as that of their daughter Fridah Warau Kamuyu.

The body which had been lying at the morgue since the day of the tragic incident had been marked as unknown.

The man with whom she drowned together was identified as Titus Kiiru, a businessman who friends described as one who loved to help the less fortunate in society.

Witnesses said the two had been enjoying themselves for over an hour when an argument broke out.

The man reportedly turned the engine on and put the vehicle, a Nissan X-trail, in reverse. They drowned as the vehicle sank into the water.

Police are yet to establish the circumstances under which the incident happened.

The lady’s body was retrieved the same night but it had no identification documents.

“We only managed to recover the body of the woman. It’s like she had tried to swim out and had moved towards the bank but unfortunately, she didn’t make it,” diver Martin Ngugi said.

The man’s body and the car were retrieved the following day.

His wife later said he had told her the previous day that he was attending a meeting in Juja.

The location where the incident happened is a popular picnic site where revellers like to frequent and chill while engaging in merry-making.

Police said on Thursday autopsy results showed that the lady died from downing and her hand had bruises.

By EMMANUEL WANJALA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Woman Who Drowned With a Businessman in Juja Dam Identified

Like this: Like Loading...