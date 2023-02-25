Daily Devotion: The Discipleship Process – Instruction

All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.



After submitting to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the next step in the process of discipleship is to get instruction.

Instructions are simply directions or orders.

It is a detailed process about how something should be done or operated.

Gadgets are the order of the day in today’s world, but think about this, every electronic device that we purchase comes with a manual to instruct us on how to operate the gadget to get the most out of it.

This manual was written by the individual who invented the gadget because they know for sure what it can do and what it cannot do.

The truth is, many of us do not read the manual because we think we know how the gadget works.



Sadly, many of us have gadgets that we are not enjoying fully because we never took the time to read the manual.

2 Timothy 3:16‭-‬17 NKJV

Daily Devotion: Misplaced Trus

Ahaz sent messengers to say to Tiglath-Pileser king of Assyria, “I am your servant and vassal. Come up and save me out of the hand of the king of Aram and of the king of Israel, who are attacking me.” And Ahaz took the silver and gold found in the temple of the Lord and in the treasuries of the royal palace and sent it as a gift to the king of Assyria.



One of the struggles in life is misplaced trust. It’s when we put our trust in someone we thought was a good person, but they ended up betraying us. It often is someone close to us, like a family member or longtime friend. It hurts and usually costs us something, but we can recover from it. Jesus wants us to trust in Him.



Trust in the Wrong Power

Israel split into two kingdoms after Solomon’s death, leaving Judah as a tiny kingdom. They were constantly being attacked by the northern nation of Israel, Egypt, and Assyria. Judah could not defend itself against these bigger militaries and sought to form alliances. It tried to sway Egypt and then Assyria to protect it. Both of these partnerships failed, but not how you would think. Ahaz formed this alliance with Assyria against the specific instructions of God.

2 Kings 16:7-8

Daily Devotion: The Discipleship Process – Instruction

