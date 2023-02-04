Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Sharleen Macharia of Acworth Georgia

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Sharleen Macharia* that happened on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Sharleen was the beloved daughter to *Eunice Kimani* and *John Macharia*. Niece to *Priscilla and *Lawrence Kamanja* of Acworth Georgia.

Family and Friends are meeting on Wednesday and Friday from 7-9pm at Kamanja’s residence (6000 Addington Drive, Acworth Ga 30101) and on zoom for fellowship.

**Zoom prayers Wednesday and Friday from 8-9p** ( Meeting links will be sent out on the days the meetings are happening ).

This coming Sunday **February 5th the fundraiser and Memorial **will be from 2-5pm at *Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries*- 885 Shiloh Rd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

United States

**Lunch will be served from 1:30-2:45pm.**

**Actually Memorial Service and Fundraiser From 3-5pm**

Your continued Prayers & Support are appreciated.

*The budget for the funeral process is $25,000*

*Financial Support * Kindly send your support to:

*Priscilla Kamanja *

*Zelle* – 4702597676

*Cash app* – 4702597676

* $kim2076

John Macharia

Mpesa – 0705644025

For Further Information please contact:

*Lawrence Kamanja*-404 563 3116

*Eunice Kimani*-6787074876

*Farrell Muthoni*- 7707421871

*Abby Karanja-* +1 (404) 542-5099

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

