It’s with great sadness that we share of the sudden passing on of our beloved son, Mark Kibicho Njoroge in Georgia, USA. Dear son to Peter Njoroge Kibicho and Rebecca Njoroge (Becky) of Acworth District (A4). Brother to Ruth (Ciru) Njoroge. Prayers are being held everyday from 7:00PM at 18 Greencliff Way, Cartersville, GA 30120.

A memorial service/ fundraising will be held on Sunday 04/10/22 at Kenyan American Community Church (KACC) 771 Elberta DR Marietta GA 30066 after the 11 o’clock Worship service.

Please continue uplifting the family in prayers and financial support.

Financial support can be channeled through

Venmo :

Peter Njoroge Kibicho @Peter-kibicho

Zelle/CashApp:

Rebecca Njoroge 404-545-2653

Contact:

Elder Jeremiah Thuku 404-642-7729

Elder Teresa Karanja 404-277-3160

DC Jane Muraguri 470-232-5992

We will continue to share more details with you as they become available.

Death Announcement Of Mark Kibicho Njoroge Of Acworth Georgia