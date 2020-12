Gone So Soon: Promotion To Glory For Gladys Njeri of Acworth Georgia

It’s with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of Gladys Njeri of Acworth after a long illness on 12/22/2020..She was the mother It’s with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of Gladys Njeri of Acworth after a long illness on 12/22/2020..She was the mother to Esther Thiongo, Sandra Thiongo and Lisa Thiongo. We are kindly requesting your financial support in raising $20,000 to give our sister Gladys a great send off..

Please use the link below to join the WhatsApp group.

*Cashapp* and *Zelle*

Ev Caroline Njoki 404-957-8381

*Contact Info*

Jane Kungu 678-557-4701

Mr. and Mrs. Karaya- 678-362-4425

Tony Thiongo Karina – 770-906-7498

Mr. and Mrs. Nkaambi 678-447-8385

Faith Kiarie 404 -697-1595

More details will follow

