KCPE Top Student wins Scholarship from Kenya Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program team led by Ken Muriira, Manager for the Meru office, presented a 4-year merit-based academic scholarship award to Joseph Gitonga of Gikumene Primary School, North Imenti Constituency.

Joseph was the top student at the school with 357 marks and joined Kaaga boys High School for his high school education. His scholarship comes barely weeks after the program sponsored another brilliant student, Jeff Murimi from a very humbled background in Kirinyaga. He was awarded the scholarship that will see him through his high school education at Nkubu High School the Alma Mater to Bob Mwiti, the founder of the program.

Joseph joins the growing number of brilliant young Kenyans joining the program’s primary school mentorship program where they will also be supported for their further studies aboard through the award-winning initiative.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

