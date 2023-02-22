Kenyan Death Tech Safiri Salama Secures Ksh.12.5M To Digitise Kenya’s Funeral Industry

SafiriSalama.com has launched Kenya’s 1st End-of-Life services platform, aimed at providing an ecosystem that connects players in the Kenyan funeral industry, which is worth an estimated $450 million per year. The Deathcare platform has raised $100,000 from a US angel investor for prototype development and provides a one-stop shop for digital death notices, memorials, and a directory of funeral service providers.

SafiriSalama.com rolls out Kenya’s First End-of-Life Services Platform.

They aim to provide an ecosystem that connects players in the Kenyan funeral

industry whose worth is estimated at USD 450 million (KShs 56 billion).

The Deathcare platform has raised $100,000 (Kshs 12.5 million) from a US angel

investor to complete prototype development.

February 15, 2023, Nairobi, Kenya – SafiriSalama.com™, a Kenya-based death

tech start-up, has launched Kenya’s and Africa’s first end-of-life services platform.

The platform offers digital death notices, memorials, and a directory of funeral

service providers. With this new tool, the Kenyan death tech start-up is reinventing

end-of-life planning, making the unpleasant task of bereavement in all its facets

easier and manageable.

SafiriSalama.com™ which takes its name from the Swahili words “Safiri Salama,”

which translate to “Travel Safe”, is venturing into a territory that few others in Africa

have explored.

“Africans tend to avoid discussions about death or end-of-life planning”, says John

Nyongesa, the Founder and CEO. “This lack of knowledge creates an opportunity for

exploitation, as people are uninformed and emotionally vulnerable when a loved one

passes away.

He opines that when grief and urgent decision making are paired, bereaved families

are disadvantaged.

“Grieving families face difficulty conducting proper research and often “pressure

buy” due to a lack of published prices in the funeral industry.” says Nyongesa

The end-of-life industry in Kenya has seen significant growth in recent years,

estimated to be worth $450 million (KShs 56 billion) annually. However, the

industry lacks a clear and user-friendly system for bereaved families, leading to

issues such as inconsistent pricing, unclear industry standards, and difficulty

distinguishing between competitors.

Despite Kenya’s reputation for high level of technology usage such as internet

penetration, smartphone access, and e-commerce growth, the End-of-Life industry

remains largely untouched by these advancements.

“In this “state of flux” bereaved families are hugely disadvantaged. You can buy a

toothpick online but can’t track a coffin seller?” poses Nyongesa. “That’s ridiculous.”

Among the platform’s 3 digital products is “The Redbook”, a B2B & B2C product and

services online directory that connects verified service providers in the funeral/grief

industry with families.

Vendors struggling with online marketing can find relief in SafiriSalama.com

solution who provide mini websites in “The Redbook” to showcase products, pricing,

stock availability, and be search engine discoverable.”

In 2021, Nyongesa was joined by Steve Lelei, an actuarial scientist and Edith

Orwako, a Project Manager, as co-founders.

The Covid-19 lockdown in Kenya that disallowed traditional committee meetings to

plan for funerals was a game changer. With an almost 85% decline in national

newspaper circulation and the increase of online news consumption, the trio realized

the need for a tech-based solution to provide information management and planning.

The platform developed two products: Death Notices and Memorials. Death

Notices enable the creation of affordable and user controlled digital death

announcements that can be shared across multiple social media platforms

Memorials provide a subscription to a one-stop-shop including a user-friendly

noticeboard for managing a loved one’s funeral process, preserving memories

(galleries, links) and narratives collected through obituaries and eulogies, and

enabling discovery through search engines.

The team emphasizes the importance of allowing individuals and communities to tell

their own stories, rather than having a few select individuals and publications

determine whose stories are worth telling. With the rise of the internet and the

decline of traditional media, individuals now have the power to preserve and share

their own narratives through online platforms like SafiriSalama.com’s Memorials.

“Every life, regardless of status is a story” says Nyongesa, “The internet is an

equalizer.”

Roll Out:

SafiriSalama.com rolled out its beta version in November 2022 and is currently

undergoing a 12-month introduction and consolidation campaign in Kenya before

expanding to other African markets.

Funding;

SafiriSalama.com has raised $100,000 (Kshs 12.5 million) from a US angel

investor for product development. They are now preparing for a pre-seed funding

round to finance marketing, hiring, and product improvements.

Links: https://safirisalama.com/home

Team: https://safirisalama.com/Team-Members

CONTACT:

To learn more about SafiriSalama.com or to arrange an interview for an article,

please contact us.

Media Contact Person: John Nyongesa, Founder/CEO (+254 748 808080)

Company Name: Africa Monument & Legacy Company Ltd

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Website: https://safirisalama.com/

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +254 748 808080

