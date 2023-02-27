Raila Responds to Report of Ruto Asking the West to Block Him from Their Countries

ODM leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence after reports emerged that President William Ruto’s administration wants the West to impose sanctions against him including a travel ban.

Speaking on Sunday, February 26, in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, the former Prime minister said he was not bothered by the reports.

“Asking the West to ban me from their countries is cowardice. I will fight for the rights of Kenyans. Our election was stolen, they know it.

“We don’t have any issues with other countries. We are friends with neighbouring and international countries from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia and African countries. If we have problems, it is our responsibility as Kenyans to transform and solve them,” Odinga stated.

Reports indicate that the Government wants travel sanction imposed on Odinga for his continued anti-government protests with a section of leaders from Kenya Kwnaza saying Odinga is destabilizing the government.

At the same time, Odinga has warned Kenyans to be prepared for tough economic times. The Opposition leader had given President Ruto fourteen days to bring down the high cost of living.

“Our countdown to the 14-day ultimatum still stands. We have ten days to go. We remain unbowed. Kenya must reclaim from the hands of thieves,” Odinga announced in Kitale on Sunday.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

