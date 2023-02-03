It is a dream come true for Charles Minaini who is now living the American dream in midwestern US.

Charles hails from Nyeri County Mathira Constituency and he was among the over fifty students who relocated to the US for the 2023 spring semester courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program. He joined Iowa State University to pursue Master of Science in Business Analytics.

He was overjoyed to board a flight for the very first time in his life. The program is creating a community of Kenyans in the US Universities whereby they share their experiences of their new lives away from home and are able to transition smoothly.

Initially Charles hoped to make it to the US through athletics which he is good at but when that didn’t come by, he was quick to dearly embrace the next available opportunity and wouldn’t let it slip. That is when he came across a story of one of the program’s beneficiaries on TV that inspired him to join.

Seeing off Charles Minaini at JKIA as He Departs to Iowa State University