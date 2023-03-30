Azimio Protestors Set Ablaze UDA Office In Siaya County

Azimio la Umoja protestors have set ablaze the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party office in Karemo area, Siaya County.

In a video seen by Nairobi leo, the office was consumed by fire with most of the windows broken.

UDA party coordinator in Siaya County Waore Dianga has disclosed that the rowdy protestors stormed the premises broke down windows and doors and took them.

He also revealed that they took away iron sheets that were used as fences before setting the structure ablaze.

According to Siaya County UDA youth leader Bernand Odinga, police officers were overpowered by the protestors despite lobbing teargas to repulse them.

“Following the Monday last week demos and incident that occurred, we had expressed concern with the police over the security of this place and they assured us that they were alert and everything was okay,” said Odinga.

The ruling party acquired the office after winning the August 9 presidential elections in 2022.

This is the second UDA office to be set on fire during demonstrations after Azimio supporters vandalized and torched the Kisumu office on Monday, March 20.

The angry protestors looted goods of unknown value and torched a car belonging to one of the UDA staffers.

