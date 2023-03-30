Azimio Protestors Set Ablaze UDA Office In Siaya County

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Azimio Protestors Set Ablaze UDA Office In Siaya County
Azimio Protestors Set Ablaze UDA Office In Siaya County

Azimio la Umoja protestors have set ablaze the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party office in Karemo area, Siaya County.

In a video seen by Nairobi leo, the office was consumed by fire with most of the windows broken.

UDA party coordinator in Siaya County Waore Dianga has disclosed that the rowdy protestors stormed the premises broke down windows and doors and took them.

He also revealed that they took away iron sheets that were used as fences before setting the structure ablaze.

According to Siaya County UDA youth leader Bernand Odinga, police officers were overpowered by the protestors despite lobbing teargas to repulse them.

Related Posts
KENYA NEWS

Raila’s Aide Silas Jakakimba Officially Dumps The…

NEWS

Nyanza Leaders Declare Support For Ruto, pledged to Join UDA

NEWS

Changes in Ruto UDA: Cecily Mbarire And Cleophas Malala at…

NEWS

Jalango Kicked Out Of Raila Azimio Meeting Over State House…

“Following the Monday last week demos and incident that occurred, we had expressed concern with the police over the security of this place and they assured us that they were alert and everything was okay,” said Odinga.

The ruling party acquired the office after winning the August 9 presidential elections in 2022.

This is the second UDA office to be set on fire during demonstrations after Azimio supporters vandalized and torched the Kisumu office on Monday, March 20.

The angry protestors looted goods of unknown value and torched a car belonging to one of the UDA staffers.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Azimio Protestors Set Ablaze UDA Office In Siaya County

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: