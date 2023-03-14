Kenya Airlift Program: Humphrey Mairura’s story is a remarkable one of dedication and hard work. While pursuing his Master of Business Analytics degree at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) through The KENYA Airlift Program, he also works as a data analyst intern for the school, providing important data to various departments and even working on data recovery for an external company. With his academic background and experience he is getting, he is well-positioned to secure a promising job in Alabama after his graduation that is scheduled for May 4th of this year.

Humphrey has also been serving as a graduate assistant for the University. As a graduate assistant, he has been assisting professors with research projects and supporting undergraduate students in their coursework. This opportunity has allowed him to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience in academia, while also providing him with additional financial support to pursue his master’s degree.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

Building a Successful Career in Alabama -Humprey Mairura’s Story