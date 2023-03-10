Former Ruto’s Fiercest Critics John Lonyangapuo Gets Gov’t Appointment

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has made the cut in President William Ruto’s fresh appointments.

The President has appointed the Kenya Union Party leader to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency. Lonyangpuo will serve for a period of three years.

Prior to the August 2022 General Election, the former Governor was one of Ruto’s fiercest critics, with his party supporting Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader, Raila Odinga.

His appointment comes a week after he announced that his party will no longer be part of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance protests.

KUP party also announced its exit from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

The former Governor lost his seat in the August 9, 2022, General elections to UDA candidate and current governor Simon Kachapin.

In other appointments made by President Ruto, Francis Gichaba will be the chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board, while Prof. Raphael Munuve will chair the Board of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

Stanley Khainga will chair the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, Rispa Wapkhulu the Board of Directors of the Kenya Literature Bureau.

Ali Menza Mbogo will chair the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority Board.

At the National Environmental Management Authority, Emilio Mugo will serve as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

All the chairpersons will serve for a period of three years.

