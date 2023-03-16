How 7 Virginia Police Officers Choked Irvo Otieno To Death

A US Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill charged seven Central Virginia police officers with second-degree murder on Tuesday, March 15, for the death of a Kenyan man, Irvo Otieno, who was in their custody.

According to the Attorney, the 28-year-old man was held on the ground for 12 minutes by all seven deputies while in handcuffs and leg irons.

A police report indicated that Otieno died on March 6, while being transferred from jail to a mental health facility.

“They smothered him to death because he died of asphyxia due to suffocation.

“The incident was captured on video that is ‘extremely clear, extremely alarming.’ The video is 12 minutes long and shows “deliberate and cruel treatment’,” the attorney stated.

Mark Krudys, the family’s attorney revealed that the man had also been on medication for mental illness, but he was not able to take the medication while in custody.

According to police statements on March 10, they made a report of possible burglary and encountered Otieno who they immediately put under emergency custody after they observed and interacted with him.

Moreover, the police stated that according to Virginia Law, a person can be placed under an emergency custody order when there is reason to believe they could hurt themselves or others as a result of mental illness.

However, according to the family lawyer, Otieno was experiencing a mental health crisis on March 3 and his mother, who was on the scene, implored the police not to be aggressive with him.

“It appears to be a minor issue. It’s as if he was collecting the lights on the lawn. It was not done with the intention of causing harm. He was simply distressed at the time,” Krudys explained.

According to the police, when the Kenyan was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the 28-year-old assaulted the officers physically and they held him on account of the assault, disorderly conduct and vandalism.

“On March 6, Otieno was taken to be admitted to Central State Hospital. During the intake process, he became ‘combative’ and was ‘physically restrained’. He died at the hospital during the intake process,” the commonwealth attorney’s office stated.

On the other hand, the mother of the deceased stated that he was suffering from mental distress and only needed specialised treatment.

The cause of death was yet to be officially released.

By JOY KWAMA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

