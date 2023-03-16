List of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries Nominated By Ruto
President William Ruto has nominated 50 individuals for the Chief Administrative Secretary positions. In a statement on Thursday, March 16 the Head of state forwarded the names to the National Assembly for consideration.
“It is notified that His excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto HPhD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has today, 16th March 2023, nominated various persons as Chief Administrative Secretaries. The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution.
“By dint of the Executive Action, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” the statement Read.
The CAS nominees include.
Office of the Deputy President
Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba
Edwin Sudi Wandabusi
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Sharif Athman Ali
Isaac Mwaura Maigua
Rehema Hassan
Ministry of Interior & National Administration
Samuel Kuntai Tunai
Millicent Nyaboke Omanga
Mohamud All Saleh
Ministry of Defence
Hon. Alfred Agoi Masadia
The National Treasury Economic Planning
Kirui Joseph Limo
Beatrice Nkatha Nyaqa
Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs
Joash Arthur Maangi
Catherine Waruguru
Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action
Hussein Tuneya Dado
Charity Nancy Nanyama Kibaba
Ministry of Roads & Transport
Benjamin Jomo Washiali
Nicholas Gumbo
Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri
Victor Kioko Munyaka
Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy
Denis Njue Itumbi, HSC
Simon Mwangi Kamau
Ministry of Health
James Kimanthi Mbaluka
Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani
Ministry of Education
Elly Stephen Loldepe
Mark Lomunokol
Anab Mohamed Gure
Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development
Jackson Kiptanui
Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo
Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry
Evans Odhiambo Kidero
Vincent Kemosi Mogaka
Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom
Ministry of Co-Operatives & Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru
Amos Chege Mugo
Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports
Wesley Korir
Charles Njagua Kanyi
Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry
Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo
Nyaga John Muchiri
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage
Wilson Sossion
Rehema Dida Jaldesa
Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
Chrisantus Wamalwa
Sunya Orre
Ministry of Energy & Petroleum
Mary Yaine Seneta
John Lodepe Nakara
Ministry of Labour & Social Protection
Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu
Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALs & Regional Development
Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki
Rael Chebichii Lelei
Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs
David Kipkorir Kiplagat
Fredrick Otieno Outa
The State Law Office
Allan Kibet Kosgey
