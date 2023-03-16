List of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries Nominated By Ruto

President William Ruto has nominated 50 individuals for the Chief Administrative Secretary positions. In a statement on Thursday, March 16 the Head of state forwarded the names to the National Assembly for consideration.

“It is notified that His excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto HPhD, CGH, following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission has today, 16th March 2023, nominated various persons as Chief Administrative Secretaries. The Presidential Action is pursuant to Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution.

“By dint of the Executive Action, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” the statement Read.

The CAS nominees include.

Office of the Deputy President

Ann Wanjiku Mwangi

Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba

Edwin Sudi Wandabusi

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Sharif Athman Ali

Isaac Mwaura Maigua

Rehema Hassan

Ministry of Interior & National Administration

Samuel Kuntai Tunai

Millicent Nyaboke Omanga

Mohamud All Saleh

Ministry of Defence

Hon. Alfred Agoi Masadia

The National Treasury Economic Planning

Kirui Joseph Limo

Beatrice Nkatha Nyaqa

Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Joash Arthur Maangi

Catherine Waruguru

Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action

Hussein Tuneya Dado

Charity Nancy Nanyama Kibaba

Ministry of Roads & Transport

Benjamin Jomo Washiali

Nicholas Gumbo

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri

Victor Kioko Munyaka

Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy

Denis Njue Itumbi, HSC

Simon Mwangi Kamau

Ministry of Health

James Kimanthi Mbaluka

Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani

Ministry of Education

Elly Stephen Loldepe

Mark Lomunokol

Anab Mohamed Gure

Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development

Jackson Kiptanui

Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo

Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry

Evans Odhiambo Kidero

Vincent Kemosi Mogaka

Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom

Ministry of Co-Operatives & Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Amos Chege Mugo

Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports

Wesley Korir

Charles Njagua Kanyi

Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry

Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo

Nyaga John Muchiri

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage

Wilson Sossion

Rehema Dida Jaldesa

Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

Chrisantus Wamalwa

Sunya Orre

Ministry of Energy & Petroleum

Mary Yaine Seneta

John Lodepe Nakara

Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu

Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALs & Regional Development

Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki

Rael Chebichii Lelei

Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs

David Kipkorir Kiplagat

Fredrick Otieno Outa

The State Law Office

Allan Kibet Kosgey

