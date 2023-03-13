Nyanza Leaders Declare Support For Ruto, pledged to Join UDA

Politicians from Nyanza on Monday declared that they will work with President William Ruto’s government despite threats from Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The leaders said they will work with the Kenya Kwanza government to deliver development projects to the people of Nyanza.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, when they met President Ruto, the leaders said time was ripe for Nyanza to embrace the government in power.

The more than 30 leaders were led by former governors Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu).

Others were Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency Chairman Odoyo Owidi and former MPs Martin Ogindo, John Pesa, Rose Nyamunga, Nicholas Gumbo and Edick Anyanga.

Also at the meeting was former police spokesperson Charles Owino, among others.

They said they would mobilise the region to embrace the government.

Mr Kidero said the people of Nyanza have resolved to work with the government and won’t allow themselves to be isolated from the rest of Kenyans.

They also pledged to join President Ruto’s political party United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Former Nyatike MP Anyanga said: “As we speak here, we have already joined UDA with our supporters at the grassroots.”

Mr Gumbo said Nyanza must take its place among other regions in Kenya and be part of the country’s development agenda.

President Ruto said it was now the opportunity to change politics of Nyanza to that of development.

“We now have the opportunity to do the right thing for the people of Nyanza,” he said.

President Ruto told the leaders that they have the opportunity to change the destiny of the people of Luo Nyanza.

“It’s now your opportunity to change politics of Nyanza to that of development, ” he said.

He assured them of government support in development.

President Ruto noted that his administration will not discriminate against any region based on how they voted in the last General Election.

He said time for tribal politics was over, saying it was now an opportunity for Kenyans to unite and forge ahead.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said it is sad that some leaders want to deny Kenyans the opportunity to serve the country because of different political ideologies.

“You need to create your space and liberate your community from bad leadership, ” said Mr Gachagua.

The leaders were accompanied by ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Interior PS Ramond Omollo.

