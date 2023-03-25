Ruto Asks Raila Odinga To End Protests and Support Him

President William Ruto now appears to be softening his hardline stance on not engaging Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga in talks.

This after the head of state on Saturday asked the Mr Odinga to support him, just a day after he challenged the Azimio leader to a personal duel ahead of the second round of protests planned for Monday and Thursday next week.

Speaking on Friday in Kisii County the president vowed to deal with Mr Odinga decisively should be not consider his calls for mass action.

“What is his issue with our traders? Let him come face me directly. I am the one who defeated him, not our traders. I defeated you very early, but you now don’t want to face me. You are only bothering ordinary citizens,” President Ruto said.

However, in a show of total defiance, Mr Odinga, speaking just about 30 kilometres from where the President was in Gusiiland, called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right to picket as enshrined in the Constitution.

Now, in an apparent softening of his stance, President Ruto, on Saturday while touring of Migori County, called on Mr Odinga to halt the ongoing demos and support his government.

“Why are you bothering me with demonstrations yet I fully supported you when it mattered most to a point that I was taken to The Hague? Why can’t you support me?” President Ruto said.

By Winnie Onyando

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

