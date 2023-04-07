7 Successful Businesses to Set up at Optiven’s Ushindi Gardens in Nakuru

By Optiven Investments
0
“The absolute WORST time to invest in property is LATER”

Ushindi Gardens by Optiven is a game-changer for you and your family. The win is great as the project is in a well-selected location within the Nakuru metropolis.

Ushindi Gardens by Optiven is the best choice for you to make right away.

Nestled 1.2km from the main Nakuru – Eldoret Highway and its proximity to Nakuru City, Ushindi Gardens by Optiven is unique from the others. 

What are some potential businesses you can set up here?

A Restaurant – Nakuru is a popular tourist destination for both local and international guests. A restaurant that specializes in local cuisine or international dishes to cater to locals and tourists with your personal touch is bound to thrive here.

Bakery: Ushindi gardens is located in an area you can set up a small-scale or large-scale bakery. Whether you’re offering freshly baked bread, pastries, or cakes. This project is an ideal location for your off town workshop.

Warehouse: Ushindi Garden’s proximity and access to the highway makes it ideal to set up a warehouse that stocks fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and other essential household items.

Photography studio: Setting up a location with unique sets indoors or outdoors is the way to go. More and more Kenyans are seeking more and more creative ways to freeze special moments. You can open a photography studio specialising in wedding, portrait, and event photography.

Fitness centre: You can start a fitness centre that offers gym equipment, workout classes, and personal training services close enough to town but away from the noise and bustle.

Health and wellness centre: Set up a health and wellness centre that offers spa treatments, yoga classes, and other wellness services taking advantage of the accessibility to Nakuru town.

Cleaning service: Start a cleaning service that provides professional cleaning services to homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

Got a business Idea you’d like to see if you can set up on this project

Get in touch Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

www.optiven.co.ke

