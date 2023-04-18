The Ministry of Education on Tuesday, April 18, announced fully paid scholarship opportunities for Kenyans to study for undergraduate degree programmes in Slovakia, officially known as the Slovak Republic.

In a statement, the government noted that it had received a deal from its Slovakian counterpart for Kenyans willing to study abroad for the 2023/24 academic year.

Apart from tuition fees, the Ministry added that the beneficiaries will also get accommodation allowance and other allowances to help them manage their stay in the Central European country.

In regard to the courses, applicants were informed that they had an opportunity to study one of the 25 programmes advertised including Teaching, Economics and Management, Agriculture, Wood Science, and Forestry among others.

Public Health, Nursing, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Food Sciences, Transport and Computer Science degree programmes were also included.

Nonetheless, it was noted that the applicants only needed to purchase an air ticket to the European country.

“The scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation expenses and subsistence allowances for the whole duration of studies. The studies will be conducted in the Slovak language following the first year of intensive language preparation,” read the notice in part.

Requirements

Some of the requirements applicants should meet include a minimum KCSE mean grade of B (Plain) and an age limit between 18 -25 years.

“Applicants should have strong grades in the major subjects that are key to the specialty preferred and should have completed Secondary Education in the last three (3) years,” read the advert in part.

Other requirements are a valid passport, birth certificate, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and references from two school teachers.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenya Announces fully Paid Scholarship for Kenyans to Study Abroad