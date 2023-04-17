Kenya Government Announces Drop of Unga Prices for Select Brands

The government through State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Monday, April 17, announced that prices for maize flour had reduced significantly.

In a statement, Mohamed announced that Kenyans would enjoy lower prices for the commodity on select brands.

He explained that this was in line with the Kenya Kwanza government’s plan to lower the cost of living.

“Unga prices have started going down just as President William Ruto had assured Kenyans over the weekend,” the spokesperson announced.

Mohamed though revealed that the prices will not be uniform and that it would retail between Ksh159 and Ksh160 for a 2-kilogram packet.

On why brands were retailing at different prices, he explained, “The prices are depended on individual millers.”

Mohamed further praised the President crediting him for bringing down the price of maize flour.

“When the President assumed office last year, a 2kg packet was retailing at Ksh230,” he wrote.

Information Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi had earlier announced that Unga was retailing between Ksh155 and Ksh160.

“Unga is now between KSh155 and KSh160 bob. Handshake spent Ksh8 billion a month for a subsidy that was barely available for Kenyans while Ruto has used brainpower,” the CAS stated.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei revealed that the reduction in prices was due to Ruto’s resolve in lowering the cost of living.

“Eventually cost of living will come down and affordable to all Kenyans. The master stroke is subsidising the production over consumption through farming and food security,” Cherargei noted.

A spot check by Kenyan.co.ke on popular supermarkets established that the 2kg of maize flour was retailing at Ksh208.

Ruto on Friday, April 14, announced to the public that within a week, he would lower prices for a 2kg packet from Ksh180 to Ksh150.

“I am aware that we still have a problem with the cost of living. We agreed that we have to address the problem of maize flour.

“We have imported maize and starting next week the cost of maize of flour will start coming down,” the President promised.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

