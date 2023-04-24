Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday, April 23 recognized and awarded for his contribution to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Kenyatta was awarded during a recognition program organized by the Ethiopian government to take stock of lessons learned from the African Union-led and Ethiopian-owned peace process.

Kenyatta played an integral role in the signing of a peace treaty on 2, November 2022 between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) where both parties agreed to a “permanent cessation of hostilities” to end the Tigray War.

Kenyatta was recognised alongside other leaders who played a key role including; Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and the A.U. High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and Phumzile, Mlambo-Ngcuka the former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa in the event themed “Enough with war lets sustain peace”.

Speaking at the event held at Friendship Square Addis Ababa, Kenyatta commended the people of Ethiopia for their commitment to finding lasting peace in the Northern region, saying the found peace is a testimony that the African continent can resolve her problems.

“The commitment shown and the leadership of the African Union has indeed proved that Africa can work out her problems, and what has happened in Ethiopia is a testimony that Africa can work out its problems,” he stated.

On his part, Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo commended the people of Ethiopia and all parties that played a role in finding lasting peace in the country’s Northern Region.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Prestigious Award: Uhuru Kenyatta recognized by Ethiopia Government