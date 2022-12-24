Kind Gesture: Landlady Holds End-Year Party For Tenants, Waives January Rent

A Kenyan landlady treated her tenants to an early Christmas gift after she waived their January rent. In a viral video, the landlady had organized a party with her tenants during which they interacted and bonded.

“We have lived together for many years, always pass each other on the stairs and yet we don’t know each other,” she said in the video shared widely.

The landlady expressed her gratitude to her tenants for being supportive of her business saying she had convened a meeting to thank them and build a rapport of sorts.

She stated that it is because of their support that her business has been able to thrive and stand the test of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very thankful because without you people we wouldn’t be here. There are no landlords without tenants. Having houses with no one to rent them is all in vain,” she said

“We passed through the very difficult season of Corona, went up then came down and God helped us go through all that.”

The lady went on to break the good news to her tenants of waiving rent saying the move was necessitated by the urge to reciprocate their kind gesture.

“As you eat here, don’t worry about January, nimewaachia rent. I know you have school fees and some of us have other things waiting for us,” she explained.

“We have a very good relationship and it was time to appreciate you. Mimi sipelekangi pesa kanisa , nyinyi ndio kanisa yangu, ( I never take money to church, you are my church).”

The announcement excited her tenants who celebrated even as they thanked her for the kind gesture.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

