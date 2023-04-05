Raila Odinga Faulted For Making Unreasonable Demands

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its ally Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) have accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of rocking plans for bi-partisan talks by threatening a return to mass action.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has said Mr Odinga’s demands for talks outside the framework of Parliament is meant to hold the President’s agreement to bi-partisan talks at ransom.

“Hon Raila Odinga, in his statement, has confirmed our worst fears that Maadamano, was in fact not genuine from the onset but a blatant thirst and hunger for power through the back door. In making these unreasonable demands, Mr Odinga has demonstrated his intention to hold the bipartisan Parliamentary process as suggested by the President at ransom,” Mr Malala said in a statement.

He challenged Mr Odinga to recognise that there is a legitimate government in Kenya delivering the promises made to the electorate and implementing its pre-election agenda.

“He should not mistake the President’s olive branch in this holy month as a sign of cowardice,” said the UDA official.

Mr Odinga yesterday spurned an offer by the Head of State to have the Opposition’s grievances addressed by a bi-partisan team in Parliament, instead calling for a process similar to the National Accord of 2008.

The talks were brokered between Mr Odinga and then President Mwai Kibaki to stem the violence that followed the announcement of presidential election results that declared the latter to have won re-election.