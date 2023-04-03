Ruto’s Directive To Kenya Kwanza House Leaders After Raila Truce

President William Ruto on Monday, April 3 held a meeting with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary leadership led by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot to establish a framework for a bipartisan strategy.

In an update via Twitter, President Ruto directed the National Assembly and Senate leadership to consider the bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” said President Ruto.

He expressed confidence that the issues would be conclusively handled in Parliament and allow the executive to focus on economic transformation.

“We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us focus on our economic transformation programme,” he added.

President Ruto’s directive comes after Azimio leader Raila Odinga called off demonstrations to give the Kenya Kwanza government one week to kick-start the process of having a bi-partisan engagement on issues of concern.

“In view of the foregoing, we stand down our demonstrations on Monday, April 3, 2023. We reserve our rights to call for demonstrations should this process fail to bear fruit, should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Ruto our counteroffer is to continue with our demonstrations after one week,” Raila stated.

