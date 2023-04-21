The Best Quick Online MPESA Loans Options in Kenya

Are you in need of an online loan for your business or personal needs? Look no further than the options for quick MPESA loans in Kenya. We’ve reviewed and narrowed down the best companies that can provide fast and reliable services, allowing you to get the funds you need quickly and conveniently.

Receive your loan directly in your MPESA account!

All of the loan companies listed here offer efficient and convenient services, allowing you to receive your loan directly in your MPESA account quickly and securely. Depending on your needs and requirements, you can customize the repayment period for a loan up to 6 months or even more if available from the company. You’ll also have the ability to request a top-up or increase your loan limit as development banks trust and approve lenders based on their credit score.

M-Shwari

M-Shwari is a savings and loan service that enables M-PESA customers to;

Save as little as Kshs. 1, and access credit from Kshs. 1,000.

Earn interest of up to 6.3% p.a. on your savings balance.

Save for a fixed period of time

Access loans instantly, credited to your M-PESA account from a minimum of Kshs. 1,000 and up to Kshs. 1million account charged at 9% Being Loan Fees of 7.5% and 1.5% Excise Duty. Excise duty is deducted from the loan amount to be sent to M-PESA

KCB M-PESA Loan

Need cash? Borrow from one of the most steadfast instant mobile loans in Kenya. The KCB M-PESA Loan helps you stay liquid. Whatever you need the cash for, chama, to get that latest gadget or to catch up on rent we have you covered. Get the loan at a rate of 8.85% and with a one-month repayment period. What’s more, you have the freedom to take out multiple loans if you are well within your limit!

KCB M-PESA Account

KCB M-PESA is a savings and loan service that enables M-PESA customers to;

Save as little as Kshs. 1, and access credit from Kshs. 1000.

Earn interest of up to 6.3% p.a. on your saving balance.

Save for a fixed period of time

Access loans instantly, credited to your M-PESA account from a minimum Kes 1000 and up to Kes 1million charged a facility fee of 8.64% being Loan fees of 7.35% and 1.29% Excise duty

REAL PESA (MOBILE LOAN)

Eligibility

Must be a Real People customer

Interest

Very competitive with no hidden charges

Loan repayment can be made monthly, any time after disbursement but not later than 30 days from date of disbursement.

Disbursement

You will receive the full loan amount applied for.

Benefits

Convenience – instant loan

Real-time loan disbursement – so you will not miss the business oportunity

Security – your money will be secure even if you lose your SIM card

Repayment terms – up to 1 month

Competitive pricing – no hidden charges

The Best Quick Online MPESA Loans Options in Kenya