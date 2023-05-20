Death Announcement Of Anthony Muchiri Maina Of Maryland 

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Anthony Muchiri Maina. He passed away on Saturday night, May 13, 2023.

The funeral arrangements are underway in coordination with the family members in the US, Kenya and UK. We’ll keep you posted as these plans are finalized.

Family and friends will be meeting at 13611 Sir Thomas Way #12 Silver Spring MD 20904 for prayers and condoling from 6:00 pm Eastern Time.

Zoom details for a hybrid meeting will be shared soon for those not able to condole with family in person.

Cash App:

Stephen Maina: (717) 725-5220 $Marinoh

Mary Wanjiru Ndungu (Mama Jessica):

(240) 938-1747 $NdunguMary

Zelle:

Mary Wanjiru Ndungu (Mama Jessica):

(240) 938-1747

For any questions contact:

Freddy Muroki 202-486-3081

Steve Maina 717-725-5220

Nelly Mwangi +44-7930-213059

Jade Maina +44-7969-454509

George Gichimo +254-722-881432

Mary Ndungu 240-938-1747

Thank you for your continued support during this time.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

