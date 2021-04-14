Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory for Jane Wambui Muchiri of Virginia

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Jane Mary Wambui Muchiri (Mama Kamau) after a long illness bravely borne in Virginia, USA, which occurred on April 11th, 2021.

Jane was the loving daughter of Edward Ndung’u (Kandara) and the late Elizabeth Nyambura Ndung’u; she was daughter-in-law to the late Paul Kamau and the late Rebeccah Njeri Kamau. She was the beloved wife of Peter Muchiri and loving mother to Paul Kamau(Mombasa), Edward Ndung’u(Nanyuki) and Samuel Ngugi(Virginia). She was the mother-in-law to Florence Watee, Jane Wathiegeni and Risper Muthoni. She was the beloved sister to James Kibe, Nelson Mwangi, Francis Wanyoike, Dorcas Mwaura, George Maina, Bernard Njoroge and Sophie Ndung’u. She was grandmother to Edlyn Wambui, Emmie Wambui, Debbie Njeri and Ethan Muchiri.

There will be a memorial service to be held on 24th April 2021 at 2pm Washington DC time / 9 pm Nairobi Time. Please contact James Munyi (contact below) for Zoom and YouTube details. Burial details in Kenya will be shared later. Please keep the family in prayers. For funeral support, please send contributions to : Cash App: James Munyi: $JamesMunyi, Peter Muchiri: $petermkamau Zelle: James Munyi : (571) 529-1346. Mpesa/Wave number: Edward Muchiri : + 254720409884. For additional information please reach out to: James Munyi : (571) 529-1346. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain for the former things are passed away. Rev 21:4

