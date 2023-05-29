Kenyan Diaspora Boy Honored in US After Saving Granny From Death

A Kenyan Diaspora boy Roy Ngunjiri residing in Everett, Washington, USA was honoured by the US Fire Department for his heroic acts of saving his grandmother from a near-death experience.

Officers drawn from the department surprised Roy Ngunjiri at Forest Park Adventist Christian School based in Everett, Washington to present him with a life-saving recognition award.

Everett firefighter Bronson Pearce heaped praise on Ngunjiri and detailed how his quick-thinking efforts saved his grandmother from a fatal encounter.

“When he realised he could not help his grandmother, he called 911. While waiting for the fire department to show up, he called his mother to alert her. He then tied up the dog to ensure he wouldn’t interfere with the paramedics.”

“Roy cleared the path for the paramedics to enter. While they were assisting his grandmother, he packed a backpack for her with all the stuff she needed for the hospital. I hadn’t even thought about that and I do this for a living,” he stated amidst laughter from the crowd.

Pearce, a firefighter noted that Ngunjiri’s heroic move continued to unfold as he offered to accompany the authorities to the hospital to assist in translation.

“When they took her to the hospital, his grandmother does not speak much English but he insisted to accompany them so he can translate.”

“When they took grandmother back home, they parked a few metres away so that he could put the dog away for the convenience of the paramedics. He went above and beyond and we appreciate his help,” he stated before presenting him with the award.

The award coincided with the 49th annual Emergency Medical Service (EMS) week which spanned between May 21 to May 27, 2023. The tradition was first celebrated in 1974 to laud paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for their service.

Shortly after receiving the award, Ngunjiri was also featured in US media houses as he was praised for his presence of mind to act when his grandmother needed crucial medical assistance.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri also lauded the Kenyan boy and congratulated the family for the recognition.

“A Kenyan Boy making headlines in the US after saving his grandmother during an asthma attack that would have left her in a dire state. Roy Ngunjiri we are proud of you and your future is bright. Jane Ngunjiri (Roy’s mother) blessings to you and your family,” he noted.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Diaspora Boy Honored in US After Saving Granny From Death