kigen moi: Gideon Moi Son Weds in Colourful Private Ceremony

KANU Party National Chairman, Gideon Moi, on Saturday, May 6, witnessed his son, Kigen Moi, colourful wedding at a private location in Kericho County.

The groom is the eldest child of Gideon and Zahra Moi and has two siblings – brother Kimoi and sister Lulu Moi.

Speaking after the wedding, Gideon Moi congratulated his son for marrying a lady, whose name he stated is Rebecca Chepchumba.

“I am proud of my son Kigen Moi for making a monumental stride in this life by seeking Rebecca Chepchumba’s hand in marriage.

“Indeed, this engagement is a beautiful social and spiritual venture ordained by God to ensure companionship and continuity,” Gideon Moi stated.

Gideon advised his son and daughter-in-law to always love and cherish each other over anything else in their lives.

“As they begin formalizing their union today in Kericho County, I pray that God’s grace, guidance and blessings be always upon them,” Gideon prayed.

In attendance were former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, and Kenya Defence Forces Major General Mohamed Badi among other high-profile guests.

Kigen Moi is the grandson of former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi, the country’s leader from 1978 to 2002.

Gideon Moi’s son is famous for his entrepreneurship skills in Kenya, with investments in the energy, real estate, and banking sectors.

Despite his family’s political legacy, he has built a successful business career in his own right and is widely regarded as a successful entrepreneur.

Kigen is a graduate of the prestigious University of Bristol in England.

The middle-aged man loves playing polo, a sport his father, Gideon Moi, had dominated as a star player.

In 2014, at the Nanyuki Polo Challenge Cup, Kigen Moi got one over on his father, when Kigen’s team – Samsung Tab 4 – beat his dad’s team Samsung NotePro 5, 5–2.

In addition to his business activities, Kigen Moi also loves politics and is a member of the Kenya African National Union (KANU) party.

His venture into politics was relatively seamless, considering his grandfather ruled the country for 24 years, his dad is a former senator and his paternal uncle, Raymond Moi- is a former MP for Rongai.

