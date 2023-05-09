Police Shoot Three People As Chaos Erupt in Kisumu

Residents of Kisumu on Tuesday took to the streets and stormed the Central Police station after three of their colleagues were allegedly shot by police.

They carried stones and matched in large numbers to the station to demand justice for their colleagues.

Some residents stormed the police station and destroyed office windows but their attempt to torch a police car was thwarted by police who lobbed teargas and shot in the air to disperse them.

Trouble began when police officers who were pursuing a passenger vehicle threw spikes and the vehicle run over them.

The officers lobbed teargas and allegedly fired live bullets, hitting three passersby.

Among the victims was a lady who was confirmed dead at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu Resident Association chairman Audi Ogada said.

Ogada said two other victims of the shooting are still nursing gunshot wounds at the Kisumu County Hospital.

County Commander Alphonce Wambua confirmed that they had released some PSV vehicles that were held at the station, including the one that was pursued by the officers.

The residents want Kisumu Central police station to condemn the alleged shootings, saying they won’t allow the reckless use of live bullets.

By MANNY ANYANGO

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

