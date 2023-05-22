Uhuru Kicks Out Party Rebels, Reshuffles Jubilee Leadership

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, May 22, cracked the whip on errant members who he claimed were disloyal to the party.

Speaking at Ngong Racecourse during the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC), Uhuru noted that such members contravened the party constitution by promoting the agenda of other political parties outside the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Through Jubilee’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the party leader kicked out the following members from their various positions; Jimmy Angweny, Former Buuri MP Boniface Kinoti Gatobu, Naomi Shaban, Nelson Dzuya, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musyimi and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega.

Rachael Nyamaye, Advice Mundalo, Executive Director Wambui Gichuru and Joel Kibe were also not spared.

Replacements

To replace the ten members: the Jubilee Party’s proposed names included;

Deputy Party Leader Strategy: Beatrice Gambo

Deputy Party Leader Operations: Maoka Maore

Deputy Party Leader Programs Joseph Manje

Deputy Party Leader Outreach – Kados Muiruri

Party Chairman- Saitoti Torome (former PS)

Deputy Secretary General – Yasir Noor

Deputy Organising Secretary – Pauline Njoroge

National Director of Elections – Jamleck Kamau

Women’s League National Chairperson – Maison Leshomo

Youth league, National chairperson – Agnes Thumbi

Youth Secretariat Coordinator – Anthony Manyara

Business Council – Nderitu Mureithi

Parliamentary Secretary – Amina Siyad

“All Jubilee members who openly promoted the policies of other parties outside of Azimio coalition be deemed to have ceased from Jubilee and be removed from the register of members,” Kioni stated.

While delivering his speech, Uhuru read the riot act to the errant members and affirmed that they did not represent the will of the majority within the party.

“Those who got the few positions Jubilee had to share are now telling us they will give the party direction. No, their job is to stand firm and defend Jubilee’s manifesto or step aside and give us a chance to select replacements,” Uhuru stated.

Further, he affirmed that he would continue to advocate for the party’s interests as its party leader and dispelled rumours that he would retire from politics.

“I thought I should retire from politics but others decided to threaten me. I’m telling them today to look for another person, not Uhuru Kenyatta. If you behave like thugs, we will treat you as such.”

“They used to insult me while I stayed silent, They’ve stolen goats and burnt farms thinking they will intimidate me, but the people who gave me this party told me to protect it and I will do so until they select another party leader,” he warned.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

