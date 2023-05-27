Former Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri has official joined the Jubilee Party faction leaning toward President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The former lawmaker has lately been sympathising with Ruto, and at the same time calling on former president Uhuru Kenyatta to quit from the Jubilee Party politics.

He implied that the Uhuru-led side is not committed to the well-being of the country.

Ngunjiri said that it was time the political class, especially those in Azimio, accept the reality of the elections being a closed case, and Ruto being the duly-elected president.

While declaring allegiance to the faction favouring the Ruto government, Ngunjiri said it was rational to back the president as he strives to salvage the country from the prevalent economic mess.

He assesed that in the two factions within the Jubilee party, the one headed by nominated MP Sabina Chege, which he has labelled Jubilee Kenya, means well for the country.

The one under Uhuru is keen on ensuring the administration fails, he said

“There are two factions in the Jubilee Party. The one in Azimio is stuck in the past. It insists that we won the last elections & refuses to accept that elections over & there is a now another government legally in office. This faction wants our party to do everything possible to ensure this government fails, even if our nation suffers in the process.

Jubilee Kenya is looking into the future. It accepts we lost the elections & there is a new government legally in office. This 2nd faction will do everything possible to ensure this nation prospers including working with the Kenya Kwanza Administration to move Kenya where necessary,” he said.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Wambugu Ngunjiri joins Jubilee Party faction of Sabena Chege