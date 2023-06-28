28 ODM MPs Face Disciplinary Action Over Finance Bill Vote

By Diaspora Messenger
Twenty-eight members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are facing disciplinary action for defying the party’s position on the Finance Bill 2023 which was tabled for debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna noted that the party had since written show-cause letters to the 28 members who either voted for the bill or were absent during the voting exercise.

“The Party is in receipt of many complaints from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of National Assembly during yesterday’s vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.”

“In line with the Party’s disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours,” reads the statement.

The controversial Bill, which has been strongly opposed by the opposition, sailed through the second reading on Tuesday evening with 176 MPs supporting it against 81 who opposed it.

According to the statement by Sifuna, the ODM MPs who voted for the Bill include; Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris, Aden Adow Mohamed (Wajir South MP), Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo (Gem MP) and Caroli Omondi (Suba MP).

The ODM MPs who were absent during the vote include;
1. John Mbadi – Nominated

  1. Said Buya Hiribae, MP, Galole Constituency

  2. Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein, MP, Lagdera Constituency

  3. Paul Ekwom Nabuin, MP, Turkana North Constituency

  4. John Namoit Ariko, MP, Turkana South Constituency

6.Hamisi Kakuta Maimai, MP, Kajiaodo East Constituency

  1. Parashina Samuel Sakimba, MP, Kajiado South Constituency
  2. Titus Khamala Mukhawana, MP, Lurambi Constituency

  • Johnson Naicca Manya, MP, Mumias West Constituency

  • Peter Oscar Nabulindo, MP, Matungu Constituency

  • Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale, MP, Butere Constituency

  • Christopher Wangaya Aseka, MP, Khwisero Constituency

  • Joseph Maero Oyula, MP, Butula Constituency

  • Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo, MP, Funyula Constituency

  • Gideon Ochanda Ogolla, MP, Bondo Constituency

  • Paul Otiende Amollo, MP, Rarieda Constituency

  • Eve Akinyi Obara, MP, Kasipul Constituency

  • Paul Abuor, MP, Rongo Constituency

  • Ogolla Mark Nyarnita, MP, Uriri Constituency

  • Daniel Ogwoka Manduku, MP, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency

  • Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, MP, Lang’ata Constituency

  • Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang, MP, Ruaraka Constituency

  • Paul Ongili Babu Owino, MP, Embakasi East Constituency

  • Irene Nyakerario Mayaka – Nominated

