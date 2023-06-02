Another Blow for Jubilee as Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo Joins UDA

Isiolo governor, Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, and his deputy James Lowasa dumped the Jubilee Party and officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday, June 2.

The duo was joined by Isiolo County assembly speaker Mohamed Koto and the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) chairman Hassan Galma.

“I want to tell minority leader Opiyo Wandayi that we are not scared. I am ready to go for a by-election if they call for one,” Guyo stated emphatically.

Guyo, a former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Matopeni Ward in Nairobi, was elected governor of Isiolo on a Jubilee Party ticket under the Azimio La Umoja coalition. He was the first person to ascend from MCA to Governor since the enactment of the 2010 Constitution

His entry to UDA came two weeks after President William Ruto visited Isiolo County for an interdenominational church service on May 21. This was his first visit to the region since he was elected last year.

The move was seen as Ruto’s attempt to consolidate support in the region that voted against him in the August 2022 polls.

Guyo’s official entry to UDA was officiated by UDA’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala, mandated to increase the party’s membership nationwide.

“On behalf of my party leader, the President, I would like to welcome the governor to the party officially. He has joined with his deputy,” stated Malala to a cheering crowd.

Jubilee under Azimio La Umoja is divided, with one faction led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and another by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Kanini Kega allied to Ruto.

Azimio party leader, Raila Odinga, threatened to call for protests warning UDA and its umbrella coalition, Kenya Kwanza, against interfering with its sister parties.

Kega, before decamping to Jubilee, was an Azimio diehard, and Guyo’s addition may escalate the row between Ruto and Raila, especially with the bipartisan talks already suspended.

By STEVEN THUKU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Another Blow for Jubilee as Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo Joins UDA