Ciku Muiruri’s Kidnapped Daughter Rescued By Police

Police have rescued media personality Ciku Muiruri’s daughter and her friend following a week-long abduction.

The 26-year-old Erica Gachoka, and her friend Shanice Agose, 27, were missing for a week after their abduction in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

They were reportedly kidnapped as they took a taxi home.

A source told Nairobi Leo that the two were rescued at a house in Mangu, Witeithie area off Thika Highway.

The rescue operations began with the arrest of two suspects who were found in the Ngoigwa area.

During the arrest, one of the Suspects was found in possession of Erica’s Identity Card.

It is from there that they left with the police to the Mangu area where they had kept the two.

A police source told Nairobileo.co.ke that the two girls were found in a rented single room.

“The women looked weak when we arrived In the house, there was a mattress without a bed, a plastic seat, cello tape, a hammer a rope, a candle, fake number plates, two 20-litre jerrycans, a bucket, and a knife,” the source said

The abductors had earlier demanded a ransom of Sh500,000; Sh250,000 for each of the two.

A message sent to Muiruri’s brother demanded a ransom of Sh250,000 be sent by close of business last Monday.

“Please I was kidnapped last night by some Somali and am almost headed to Somalia if 250k is not sent by cob tomorrow. Please help,” read part of the message which has been shared with authorities.

It is then that a manhunt was launched by a multi-agency team to bring to book the suspects.

News of the abduction was first made on Sunday.

Muiruri took to her Facebook page to reveal that her daughter Erica and Shanice were abducted.

“Peace be with you all. Novena is below. But first, I have a very special favour to ask each and every one of you. In the early hours of Sunday morning (2am), my daughter and a friend of hers were abducted by a taxi driver,” she wrote.

“We know that prayers can move mountains. Stop wars. Please pray for my daughter Erica Njeri and her friend Shanice Agose as part of your intentions. Also, and this is very important, pray for those who have taken them, that their souls may not be lost.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

