Gachagua Reveals his Baptism Name ‘Geoffrey’ to Prove His Christianity

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday had to reiterate his commitment to Christianity by revealing that he was baptised and given a Christian name.

Gachagua who was addressing the National Prayer Breakfast meeting said he opted to change his name for political reasons.

“For those who doubt my faith because I don’t have a baptism name, I was baptized and my name is Geoffrey, but along the way. I decided to change the name to suit my new job description which was to serve the people,” Gachagua said.

He went on to say that his marriage to a pastor is another testament that he is indeed a committed Christian.

This year’s National Prayer Breakfast was themed “Reconciliation”.

A keynote address was delivered by Lord Dr Micheal Hastings of Scarisbrick, UK House of Lords.

Hastings called for the need for forgiveness saying it opens ways for one and the country at large to move forward.

“Forgiveness liberates us. We cannot face forward if we do not forgive what has happened in the past. How easy is it for us leaders to observe the tragedies that happen under our watch? We should aim to help solve our people’s problems and not watch as they perish ”

