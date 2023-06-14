Invest Now at The Final Phase of Havanna Estate Nakuru

The wait is finally over! Due to high demand of the first five phases, we proudly present Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 6 – the final opportunity to own a prime residential land touching a new tarmac road off Nakuru – Eldoret Highway.

Say goodbye to waiting and hello to building your dream home to suit your unique style and preferences. Experience the joy of creating a residence that truly reflects your personality and fulfils your every desire to home ownership.

Enjoy an unbeatable cash price of Ksh 699,000 with a special offer of Ksh 670,000 for the first 50 cash investors. Invest here and enjoy a blend of modern living and tranquil surrounding in Nakuru City

Why Invest at Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 6?

-High demand, high value project – the first five phases are completely sold out

-Limited availability – this is the final phase of the project

-Prime Location – situated in a prime location along a new tarmac road

-Quick and convenient access to Nakuru City

-You’re not just investing in land, you are investing in a well-planned and value added estate

-Endless investment possibilities – you have the freedom to design and build your dream home to reflect your unique taste and lifestyle perfectly.

-Professional Support – We are committed to ensuring your investment experience is smooth and stress-free.

Invest at Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 6 where dreams come to life. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a site visit.

Location

The project is located 15 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway. The project is next to Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Prices: Kshs. 699,000 (Ksh 70,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Offer of Ksh 670,000 for the first 50 cash investors

Value additions

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Trees Cover inside the Estate.

Electricity on Site

Borehole Water.

An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available

3 months – Ksh 723,000 6 months – Ksh 747,000 9 months – Ksh 771,000 12 months – Ksh 795,000



The minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 70,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots and get 1 absolutely free.

To View

We have free site visits every Wednesday and Saturday. The meeting point in Nairobi will be at Kencom at 7:00 am and Nakuru Westside Mall at 8:30 am.

TO INVEST

Call 0725 000 222 or 0721 44 99 11

