Have You Seen The Newest Estate in Nakuru?

Username Investments has launched a new project dubbed Havanna Estate – Nakuru Phase 3. This project is the epitome of luxury living in Nakuru City at an affordable price.

This project has commercial and residential plots perfect for investors looking for a well-selected real estate investment in a leafy suburb of Nakuru City.

It is also an excellent residential investment for families who desire a safe, secure and luxurious estate to raise their families.

Located in Sobea next to Ngata Estate off Nakuru – Eldoret Highway, these plots are selling quickly with Phase I & II sold out. Investors in the previous phases are already entering the first phase of residential building.

Let’s Talk About the Location

The project is located 15 minutes’ drive from Nakuru Town next to Ngata Estate and touches an existing tarmac off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway. The project is next to Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase I & II

What More does the Project have

Borehole Water.

Trees Cover inside the Estate.

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity on Site

What’s the Cost?

Cash Offer Kshs. 649,000

An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 Months – Kshs. 673,000

6 Months – Kshs. 697,000

9 Months – Kshs. 721,000

12 Months -Kshs 745,000

The minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 70,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer

Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.

To Invest;

Call/What’ App +254 721 449911 or email [email protected]

https://usernameproperties.com/property/havanna-estate-nakuru-phase-iii-145

