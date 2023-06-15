Babu Owino Deny Sabotage For Not Voting Against Finance Bill

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili also known as Babu Owino has come out to defend himself against claims that he sabotaged voting against the Finance Bill by being absent intentionally.

Babu, who was not in the house to cast his vote when the bill came up for second reading, said he missed the session owing to a court case coming up for hearing on Thursday.

In a video he tweeted on Wednesday evening Babu said:

“I approached Hon Opiyo Wandayi and explained to him my situation. I told him that I would be having my defence hearing at the Milimani Law Courts and that I needed to meet my lawyer for preparations. He okayed and I left. As I speak I am with my lawyer preparing for my case at Milimani Law Courts.”

He went on to say that he did not expect that voting for the Bill would happen on Wednesday.

Babu said he knew debating the Bill was the only order of the day and that voting will happen after Tuesday next week.

The Second term MP maintained that he is opposed to the Bill terming it as not only retrogressive but also punitive.

“I was shocked to see the speaker ruling that voting for the Bill was to happen Wednesday. Many of the members knew that voting for the Bill will happen after Tuesday next week. This explains why so many members from Azimio missed,” he said.

“I want to say that this Finance Bill is very retrogressive. It is a bill that is punishing Kenyans. It is a Bill that I cannot support. It is a Bill even if Raila would have told me to support it I would not have done so because of my loyalty to the people. I am sorry I was not present because of my situation tomorrow (Thursday).”

His clarification comes in the wake of claims that the Azimio MPs were bought to back the Bill.

