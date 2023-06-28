UAH’s Spectacular Graduation Celebration for Kenyan Beneficiaries

The graduation moments of our beneficiaries are filled with pure joy and pride, both for themselves and our program. In this year’s graduation at the University of Alabama, every detail of the celebration was thoughtfully crafted, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. From the momentous entrance of the graduates to the lively atmosphere brimming with laughter and cheer, each aspect was meticulously planned.

As they walked across the stage during the graduation ceremony, the cheers and applause echoed through the halls, a resounding celebration of their remarkable achievements. The joy and pride felt by the graduates and all those who had supported them throughout their academic journey were palpable in the air. Their success serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for future generations of students, fueling the belief that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.

Notably, two of our graduates, Brian Kiptalam and Charity Mwanza, stood out with their exceptional achievements, earning recognition from the university for their outstanding performance. They achieved a remarkable GPA of 4.0 and showcased their brilliance in research. Their accomplishments exemplify the dedication and commitment fostered by our program.

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti in collaboration with a Member of County Assembly of Meru Hon. Dennis Kiogora popularly referred to as DMK.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix three major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Acquiring funding for relocation, tuition and living expenses.

Finding well-paying jobs after graduation

Acquiring permanent residency in America after graduation

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Grand valley State University

South Dakota State University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Missouri State University

